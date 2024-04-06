Chief Justice reopens Court of Appeal in Kumasi, Koforidua, and Sekondi

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has announced the reopening of the Court of Appeal in other parts of Ghana, bringing justice closer to the people.

This move, which had been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will see the Court of Appeal sit in Kumasi, Koforidua, and Sekondi, in addition to Accra.



The reopening comes with administrative procedures in place to ensure the courts commence operations later this month. Justice Torkornoo highlighted that extensive consultations with Parliament, the Bar, and other stakeholders were undertaken to reach these decisions.



Justice Torkornoo emphasized the importance of bringing justice closer to the people, stating that justice is a product of the people and should be accessible to all.



The Court of Appeal in Kumasi will serve several regions, including Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North, with virtual court sittings for the northern regions.

Additionally, the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast has been moved to Sekondi due to the deteriorating state of the Cape Coast court complex. Koforidua's Court of Appeal will now serve the Eastern, Oti, and Volta regions.



The Chief Justice also introduced a new court shift system (CSS) in Accra to reduce caseloads and enhance justice delivery. The CSS allows selected courts to operate morning and afternoon sessions, addressing disparities in caseloads among different courts.



This system aims to ensure that judges with fewer cases are not underutilized due to fewer disputes in their jurisdictions.