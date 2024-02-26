Chief Justice spearheads partnership for enhanced ADR services

Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie (third left) spoke on behalf of the Chief Justice

At a recent graduation ceremony for the Professional Executive Master of ADR (PEM-ADR) students in Tema, the Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, pledged to collaborate with private Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) training institutions, specifically the Gamey and Gamey ADR Institute, to enhance the quality of ADR services and training across Ghana.

“Together, we can work to advance the goals of ADR and ensure that justice is made available to many more of our compatriots more speedily, more cost-effectively, and in keeping with the values of our traditional methods of dispute resolution”



Justice Torkornoo stressed the importance of having a skilled cadre of ADR professionals in Ghana, where traditional values of mediation and reconciliation are highly valued. By adopting ADR principles and practices, Ghana not only upholds its cherished traditions but also addresses the practical realities of a society grappling with diverse challenges and disputes.



“By embracing ADR principles and practices, we not only uphold these cherished traditions, but also address the practical realities of a society grappling with diverse challenges and disputes.”



The Gamey and Gamey ADR Institute was commended for its innovative ADR techniques and modules, such as Appreciative Inquiry, PULSE Discovery, Self-Mediation, Managerial and Executive Mediation, and Med-Arb, which enhance the effectiveness of ADR processes and empower practitioners to address complex disputes with expertise and confidence.



In his address, Mr. Austin Gamey, CEO of Gamey and Gamey Group, encouraged institutions, corporate organisations, professional bodies, social associations, and religious bodies to set up internal mediation offices or units manned by trained mediators to help resolve internal disputes.



“In that respect, we encourage institutions, corporate organisations, professional bodies, social associations, and religious bodies to set up internal mediation offices or units, manned by trained mediators to help in resolving internal disputes.

“External mediators can be sought to man these units or selected staff can be trained to serve in these mediation units. Additionally, CEOs, Managers, and Supervisors can be trained and equipped with the skills to engage in managerial mediation to resolve disputes among their sub-work colleagues.”



He also announced the launch of a Youth Conflict Resolution and Peer Mediation Programme this year, in collaboration with the Gamey and Gamey Group's partners. The initiative will establish Mediation Clubs in secondary schools to create ADR awareness and equip young people with Peer Mediation skills to resolve disputes among their peers in school and the community.



“It is our contribution in promoting ADR in Ghana and beyond, and in ensuring that the younger generation becomes conscious of amicable ways of resolving disputes.”



Overall, the graduation ceremony saw the graduation of 29 professionals from different fields who have undergone 31 weeks of advanced training in ADR mechanisms.



The Chief Justice congratulated the 25th PEM-ADR cohort members for completing their course and urged them to uphold professionalism in their ADR practice.