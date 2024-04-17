Chief Justice urges judicial workers to uphold equity and fairness in service delivery

Gertrude Torkonoo, Chief Justice

During the commissioning of the Circuit Court in Hwidiem, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo emphasized the importance of fairness and equity among judicial workers to instill confidence in the Judicial Service.

Speaking at the event attended by various stakeholders, including chiefs, Judicial Service staff, and representatives from the Asutifi South District Assembly, Presiding Judge Justice Gabriel Nene Kwao Mate-Teye reiterated the duty of all Judicial Service members to uphold principles of transparency and impartiality.



Stressing that any form of unfairness tarnishes the image of the service, he urged workers to be mindful of their constitutional mandate.

District Chief Executive Robert Dwomoh Mensah commended the government and the Judicial Service for the new facility, highlighting its role in providing accessible justice to residents without the need to travel long distances to other courts.