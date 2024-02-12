Chief Justice urges lawyers and judges to prioritise ethical values

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

The effective delivery of justice requires lawyers and judges to prioritise ethical values, according to Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

In her lecture titled "Ethics, Compliance and Accountability: A Holistic Approach to Adjudication," Justice Torkornoo emphasised that ethical values such as integrity, impartiality, high moral character, and discipline are essential for the proper use of the law to promote stability, fairness, innovation, and prosperity in society.



She demonstrated that ethical values are the means through which legal professionals are able to harness other factors of the law to serve justice.



The Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Moot Court Competition, a national competition designed to help students showcase their advocacy skills and their understanding of the law as it applies to real-life situations, was launched by the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School in Accra last Thursday.



Justice Torkornoo sponsored a cash prize of GH¢10,000 for the winners, and the Director of the Ghana School of Law, Barima Nana Yaw Kodie Oppong, sponsored law books for the competition.



During the launch, various dignitaries from the legal community in Ghana, including lawyers and judges such as Justices Yaw Darko Asare and George Koomson, Justices of the Supreme Court, and the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo were present.

Justice Torkornoo reminded legal professionals that adherence to ethical values was a mandatory requirement that had received legal backing from the 1992 Constitution and other laws of the country.



She cited various provisions in the Constitution to emphasise that the legal profession and justice delivery were hinged on solid ethical values which could not be compromised.



The Constitution's Article 125 stipulates the independence of the judiciary in all aspects of its operations, including financial administration and Article 128 spells out the mode of appointment of Justices of the Supreme Court to include lawyers of "high moral character and proven integrity."



Justice Torkornoo further pointed out that the Constitution in Articles 146 and 147 provided the procedure for the removal of judges who did not meet the required ethical standards.



The Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32) and the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette Rules, 2020 (L.I. 2423) have provided various ethical standards required of lawyers, which are enforced by the General Legal Council (GLC).

Justice Torkornoo applauded GIMPA Law School for introducing the moot court competition, which she said would help law students understand and appreciate the practical aspect of the law.



Professor Samuel K. Bonsu, the Rector of GIMPA, said the moot court competition was associated with the Chief Justice due to her unwavering quest throughout her legal career to promote excellent legal practice built on competence and ethical values.



The Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Moot Court Competition was described by the Dean of the GIMPA Law School, Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, as a platform where intellect and advocacy in law converged and would enable students to embark on a voyage of discovery that would test their knowledge, hone their skills and challenge their convictions.