Chief criticizes open defecation in Abeadze Kwakrom

Nana Abedi Akomanin VII, the Chief of Abeadze Kwakrom in the Mfantseman Municipality has strongly criticized residents for transforming the entire community into open defecation grounds due to the absence of proper toilet facilities.

Residents of Abeadze Kwakrom expressed their frustration with the dire lack of toilet facilities, which has led to widespread open defecation along roadsides, in backyards, farms, and even using polythene bags, resulting in a pervasive foul odor in the area.



The appalling situation has also led to the emergence of various health issues within the community, prompting urgent action to address the problem.



Nana Abedi Akomanin VII of Abeadze Kwakrom expressed his deep embarrassment over witnessing such unsanitary practices among his people, emphasizing the urgent need for both toilet facilities and healthcare infrastructure in the community.



He highlighted the challenges residents face in accessing healthcare, often having to travel long distances to Abura Dunkwa for medical attention.

The residents have appealed to the government and the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency for support in establishing a health facility to address their healthcare needs.



In response to their plea, MP Ophelia Mensah Heyford pledged to construct a health center for the community to improve access to healthcare services and mitigate any health risks associated with the lack of facilities.



During the handover of a newly built 20-seater toilet facility in Abeadze Kwakrom, she emphasized the importance of maintaining the facility and promised to prioritize community development efforts.