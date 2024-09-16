News

Chief of Aboso petitions Minister, IGP to probe three Senior Police Officers

IGP Dampare Fillee Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: ghananewsonline.com

The Chief of Aboso, Nana Kwabena Asante I, has petitioned the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, and IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to investigate the conduct of three senior police officers in the Western Central Regional Police Command.

The petition, signed by the Chief and other local leaders, accuses the officers of supporting the installation of a rival chief and verbally assaulting traditional leaders.

The Chief expressed concern over the potential threat to peace and security in Aboso, urging the authorities to act swiftly to resolve the situation.

Source: ghananewsonline.com