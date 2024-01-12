Chief of Begoro appeals to government for social amenities

Daasebre Antwi Awuah IV

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

The Chief Of Begoro in the Fanteakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region has appealed to the government to provide social amenities to the people of Bregoro.

He added that the lack of these social amenities is hindering development in the area thus, the government should come to their help.



Daasebre Antwi Awuah IV, in an interview with journalists, said Begoro District is a farming area endowed with vast lands but it lacks the requisite social amenities.



According to him, the provision of social amenities in Begoro would improve the lives of the residents in the area.



He further accused the past reagents of Begoro who were in charge of the administration of neglecting the people of Begoro.



He added that Begoro has a vast farming land that can be used for commercial and mechanized farming, but needs the government's efforts to help the farmers in the area and the youth to be interested in the venture.

He is therefore calling on the government, the MP, and the MCE, to as a matter of urgency come to their aid and support these farming communities.



He made this statement at the celebration of Akwasidae at Begoro.



Amankrado of Begoro Nana Awuah also emphasized the submissions of Daasebre Antwi Awuah IV and said he's the true heir of the throne of Begoro which is the reason he was able to perform the traditional rites at the inner chamber of the Bosompra shrine.



He further called on all to support the Chief and the elders for the transformation of the traditional enclave.