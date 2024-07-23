Chief, seven others granted 100,000 bail over billboard removal

The court ordered the billboard to be remounted to maintain peace

Source: GNA

Eight individuals accused of removing a joint billboard of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Hannah Asamoah, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Agona East, have been granted bail by the Agona Swedru Magistrate’s Court.

Six of the accused, including Nana Amoako Ababio II, were granted bail of GHC10,000 each, with three sureties.



Two octogenarians among them had previously been granted bail of GHC40,000.

The court ordered the billboard to be remounted to maintain peace.



Mrs. Asamoah urged party supporters to stop defacing opponents’ materials to prevent conflicts and called for issue-based campaigning.



