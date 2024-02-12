Chief summoned before Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council for endorsing John Mahama

Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II summoned for endorsing John Mahama

Two Chiefs of Begoro, namely Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe Otweresohene, Okyeame Owusu, and Bafour Sakyi Amankwaa II, have submitted a case to the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

The traditional leaders accuse Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, who holds the title of Ankobeahene of Begoro, of involving in active politics by endorsing the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.



Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II is said to have actively engaged in partisan politics by publicly stating that both Begoro and Nananon supported John Mahama and the 24-Hour Economy.



The case that is scheduled to be heard today involves the Petitioners' claim against Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II.



According to the Petitioners, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II endorsed John Mahama and the NDC during the Building Ghana Tour, which they believe brought the name of the Begoro stool into disrepute and political ridicule.

The Petitioners argue that Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II should be summoned before the Kyebi-based traditional council.



They want him to explain why he should not face customary sanctions for involving the Begoro stool, the people of Begoro, and the stool elders of Begoro in partisan politics.



Read the petition below:



