Chiefs call on government to save Bogoso-Prestea mine from collapse

The chiefs are unhappy with the new owners of the mine

Traditional leaders in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region are expressing dissatisfaction with the new owners of the Bogoso Prestea mine, Future Global Resources (FGR), for failing to fulfill their promises made in September 2021 upon taking over the concession from Golden Star Resources.

"The company could not submit either short-term or long-term plans for their operation whenever stakeholders requested," remarked Nana Nteboa Pra IV, Divisional Chief of Himan Prestea, at a joint news conference held at Himan on Tuesday, February 13.



The chiefs highlighted their disappointment with the government and mining sector regulators for their lack of intervention despite repeated appeals. They emphasized the urgent need for the government to step in to salvage the mine, which they claim is posing a security threat and negatively impacting the local economy.



According to the chiefs, FGR initiated exploration work on the Bogoso Prestea concession but ceased operations shortly after receiving support from local community stakeholders. Despite requests to formalize plans and engage stakeholders, the management of the mine disregarded their calls.



The chiefs also criticized the government for its inaction regarding a petition submitted in August 2023 to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources. They expressed dismay over the lack of feedback and the silence of regulatory agencies despite warnings about the mine's potential collapse.



The deteriorating situation at the mine has led to increased theft, equipment damage, rising unemployment, and adverse effects on local businesses. Debt owed to local contractors has left many on the brink of bankruptcy.

Furthermore, the chiefs highlighted the absence of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives since FGR acquired the mine three years ago, along with the company's failure to meet statutory responsibilities to workers, including delayed SSNIT payments and salaries.



The chiefs issued a call for media attention to the plight of large-scale mining firms like FGR and urged them to actively engage with regulatory agencies to facilitate resolutions.



Demanding a response to their petition, the chiefs proposed that the sector minister convene a stakeholders’ meeting to address the FGR situation. They emphasized their desire to be recognized as key stakeholders in determining the future of the mine and pledged support for credible investors committed to community development.



The news conference, attended by Divisional Chiefs and elders of FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine, underlined the unified concern across various traditional areas in the municipality regarding the mine's operations.