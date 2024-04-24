Chiefs of Volta Region House of Chiefs allege harassment by Immigration officials

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Three members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) have raised concerns about harassment and mistreatment by Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) personnel at the Sogakope and Asikuma inland checkpoints in the Volta and Eastern regions, Graphic Online reports.

The chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Vego, Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII; Paramount Chief of Tefle, Togbe Dugbaza VIII, and Paramount Chief of Akoefe, Togbe Drake Tsigbe IV, expressed their grievances to the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, during his visit to the VRHC.



Togbi Gligui recounted an incident on Easter Monday when he was traveling with family members from Anyako to Accra in his minivan, which displayed the inscription "Amugo-Vego Traditional Authority (North Anlo)."



At the Sogakope inland checkpoint, GIS personnel stopped him and demanded a search of his vehicle, despite his royal regalia. They also asked for his passport as proof of Ghanaian nationality, which he found disrespectful.



Togbe Dugbaza also shared his experiences of being stopped and questioned about his identity while commuting from Tefle to Sogakope. He mentioned feeling demeaned by the treatment, especially when asked for vehicle documents despite having a Ghanaian registration number.

Similarly, Togbe Drake Tsigbe described his travels from Akoefe to Accra as a "nightmarish ordeal" due to constant identity checks at the Asikuma inland checkpoint, even when in his royal attire. The chiefs suggested the introduction of special car stickers for paramount chiefs to avoid such humiliation.



In response, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, assured the chiefs that he would promptly address the issue with the security agencies to ensure that chiefs traveling through checkpoints are treated with respect and dignity.



He acknowledged the importance of protecting the status and dignity of paramount chiefs and promised to take necessary steps to prevent future incidents of harassment.