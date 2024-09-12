Chieftaincy Act 2008 will be reviewed to empower Chiefs- Local Gov’t Minister

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisatio

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has announced plans to review Section 63 of the Chieftaincy Act 2008 to enhance the role of chiefs in local governance.

He aims to formalize relationships between the State, Chiefs, Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs), and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and to consider rethinking "Local Areas" versus "Electoral Areas" for improved governance.

Korsah called for expert input on these issues during the International Conference on Decentralisation, highlighting their importance for sustainable development and local governance.



