Chieftaincy disputes threaten Ghana's democracy- Kan-Dapaah

Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister for National Security

During the 2024 Civil Service Week and 2023 Awards Ceremony, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister for National Security, expressed grave concern over the escalating threat of chieftaincy disputes to Ghana’s democratic stability.

He highlighted that these disputes are a significant part of the daily situational reports received at the Ministry of National Security, emphasizing the need for a permanent resolution, the Daily Guide reports.



"Internally, however, several threats that have the potential to undermine our peace and stability persist and these include land and chieftaincy disputes, a case in point is the protracted Bawku conflict, farmer-herder conflicts, electoral violence, and cybercrime,” Kan-Dapaah noted, illustrating the gravity of the situation.



According to the Minister, despite Ghana's history of being a peaceful nation, the Minister acknowledged that internal threats persist, endangering the country's peace and stability.



These threats include not only chieftaincy disputes but also land conflicts, farmer-herder clashes, electoral violence, and cybercrime, which are often overlooked yet potentially disruptive elements.



"The world awaits the outcome and events leading to, during and after the December 7 polls, as a result, all must show political maturity and carry out routine works in peace to prove to the world that Ghana is a peaceful country," he said, emphasizing the importance of peaceful elections.



While acknowledging the cultural significance of chieftaincy in Ghana, the Minister stressed the importance of adopting non-violent and peaceful mechanisms to address differences.

He cautioned that disputes arising from chieftaincy issues could continue to pose a threat to peace and stability if not addressed effectively.



To counter the complex and unconventional security threats facing Ghana, the Minister highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach.



He noted that the National Security Strategy of Ghana, launched in 2021, emphasizes a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to mitigate threats to peace and stability.



In concluding his remarks, the Minister underscored the crucial role of the Civil Service in safeguarding Ghana's peace and stability.



He emphasized the need for all stakeholders to work together, highlighting the communal nature of human beings and the importance of unity in ensuring the country's prosperity and security.