Chinese Hospital donates medical supplies to Lekma Hospital for diabetes treatment

The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEMKA) hospital has received a donation of medical supplies from the Guangong Second Provincial General Hospital to aid in the treatment and management of diabetes-related complications.

Among the supplies is specialized equipment for skin grafting, intended for use on diabetes patients with foot wounds.



During a ceremony on March 14, 2024, Mr. Qu Hongyin, President of the China Guangong Second Provincial General Hospital, expressed their commitment to supporting the improvement of patient health at Lekma Hospital.



He emphasized their willingness to provide necessary equipment for Lekma Hospital to enhance its medical services.



Established in 2010 with support from the Chinese government, Lekma Hospital has engaged in exchange programs with the Guangong Second Provincial General Hospital.



The donation of medical supplies coincided with the opening of the Lekma Hospital Diabetic Foot and Chronic Wound Treatment Center located within the hospital in Teshie, Accra.

Mr. Tang Hong, Chairman of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, highlighted the importance of collaboration between Lekma and its Chinese counterpart in training disease specialists.



He emphasized the global significance of addressing diabetes and called for more institutions to join in supporting efforts against the disease.



Dr. Akua Gyimah-Asante, the Medical Superintendent of Lekma Hospital, expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the Chinese people. She noted that the collaboration has led to the annual posting of medical practitioners to Ghana, with last year's team of 12 doctors expected to leave this month to make way for a new batch.



These doctors, specializing in various medical fields including cardiology, otolaryngology, and pediatrics, have contributed significantly to enhancing healthcare services at Lekma Hospital.