Christ the King SHS hosts symposium for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Christ the King Senior High School

Christ the King Senior High School in Obuasi recently hosted a symposium, generously supported by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine and the Ghana Institution of Engineering, to commemorate the 2024 International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The event aimed to advance gender equality in science education, particularly at the senior high school level, under the theme "Women and Girls in Science Leadership: A New Era of Sustainability."



This annual observance, endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly, advocates for the full and equal participation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Distinguished speakers, including Mr. Eric Broni, Senior Manager of Engineering at AngloGold Ashanti, shared insights to motivate and mentor young girls.



Mr. Broni emphasized the significance of science and mathematics education, seeking to dispel fears that science is a challenging subject. He encouraged girls to be curious, assuring them that with hard work, they could excel in the STEM industry.

Mrs. Linda Ofori Agyei Acheampong, Chief Geologist at AngloGold Ashanti, shared her personal journey, urging young women not to shy away from pursuing science-related courses. She highlighted the progress in eradicating pay discrepancies between male and female professionals in science and engineering, emphasizing equal remuneration.



During the symposium, student representatives like Ms. Millicent Aidoo, Keziah Asmah, and Freda Awode voiced the need for improved scientific experiment equipment in schools. They passionately addressed the importance of breaking stereotypes and empowering women and girls in Obuasi and surrounding areas to pursue their aspirations in science.