Cipla plans to invest in Ghana beyond medicine provision

Paul Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Cipla Africa

Global pharmaceutical manufacturer Cipla has announced its intention to expand into Ghana, aiming to create job opportunities for youth and professionals as part of its investment in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cipla Africa, Paul Miller, emphasized that besides providing access to quality medicines, the company seeks to empower local communities through job creation, infrastructure development, and sustainable economic growth initiatives.



Speaking at a media and stakeholders engagement in Accra to launch the company's activities in Ghana, Miller outlined Cipla's commitment to exploring local manufacturing opportunities. While the company will initially establish a distribution office, it remains open to setting up manufacturing facilities, recognizing the positive impact of local manufacturing on the economy and medicine supply chain.



Cipla's initial therapeutic portfolio for the Ghanaian market includes respiratory, gastro, cardiovascular/diabetes management, pain/colds/flu, and anti-infective medications. Miller stressed the company's commitment to making quality medicines affordable to ensure accessibility across all income levels.



He emphasized the importance of a healthy population in driving economic growth and expressed readiness to collaborate with the government, practitioners, and patients to achieve this goal in Ghana.

In addition to its focus on medicine accessibility and affordability, Cipla intends to collaborate with local partners to provide corrective surgery for individuals born with cleft conditions.



Miller also highlighted the company's commitment to supporting the mental well-being of healthcare professionals, recognizing the challenges they face in their demanding roles.



Through initiatives like "CrazySocksDocs," Cipla aims to create a supportive environment for healthcare workers to discuss their mental health and seek help when needed.