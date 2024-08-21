Citizens must seek approval before fixing roads – Local Government Service

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

Source: TIG Post

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, has stressed the need for district assembly approval before private individuals can undertake road construction.

In an interview, he explained that even if residents have the funds, they must follow established procedures and seek approval to ensure proper planning and integration with existing road designs.



This guidance follows the arrest of Nana Addo Boaman, Chief of Nahinso, who began road repairs without authorization due to unaddressed flooding issues in his area.

Dr. Arthur emphasized that proper channels must be followed to avoid haphazard developments.



