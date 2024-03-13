Clash erupts in Akyem Pankese as residents resist ECG disconnections over high bills

Electricity Company of Ghana

Residents of Akyem Pankese, situated in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, clashed with workers from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over unpaid electricity bills and disconnection attempts.

The conflict arose when ECG personnel arrived in the community to disconnect customers who had fallen into arrears on their electricity bills amidst ongoing concerns regarding frequent power outages.



According to reports from Starr News, residents of Akyem Pankese have accused the ECG of issuing exorbitant bills, leading to widespread reluctance among locals to settle their outstanding balances.



The simmering discontent boiled over as ECG officials attempted to carry out disconnections, encountering resistance and hostility from community members.



Allegations surfaced of ECG workers being physically assaulted and manhandled by irate residents during the confrontation.



Eyewitnesses recounted incidents where ECG staff faced physical aggression, including being struck on the head and forcibly removed from a ladder, resulting in injuries such as the loss of a tooth.

"The bills they are presenting to us here are outrageous. Some are paying as high as Ghc8,800. You switch the power off haphazardly, then you’ve come here to remove our fuse what wrong have you done," lamented one angry youth.



Another resident expressed frustration, stating, "My mother has a cold store, so removing the fuse away, do you want the fish and meat in the refrigerator to spoil? Someone’s meter spoilt six months ago, yet he has been given a bill of Ghc9,000."



According to Mr. Eric Boafo, the Unit Committee Chairman for Akyem Pankese, tensions flared on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, when ECG staff attempted to remove fuses from the community’s transformer in an effort to disconnect the entire area.



However, residents vehemently resisted the move, resulting in clashes between the two groups.



"ECG workers came to the community to remove the fuse in the transformer because they said someone had done something against them. They have switched off the light since morning and have come to remove the fuse, so we decided to resist them," explained one of the youths justifying their actions.

After a prolonged standoff and threats, ECG staff were ultimately compelled to restore the fuse to the transformer following the intervention of community members.



Efforts to contact the ECG district Engineer in the area proved unsuccessful.



Meanwhile, local leaders in the Akyem Prankese community have reported the incident to the local Police, seeking resolution and intervention.