Cleaners in Saudi Arabia earn more than Ghanaian lecturers - Prof Gyampo

Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, a Political Science Professor at the University of Ghana, disclosed on TV3’s The Key Points that his monthly salary pales in comparison to that of a cleaner in Saudi Arabia.

Reflecting on his experiences in Saudi Arabia, he noted that workers there earn a minimum of $1000 monthly, with no taxes deducted. Even as a professor in Ghana, he stated that his salary falls short of the earnings in Saudi Arabia.



Professor Gyampo highlighted the disparity in wages, emphasizing that despite his academic position, he does not receive comparable compensation.

Meanwhile, teacher unions in Ghana have voiced concerns over poor working conditions and inadequate remuneration from the government, often resorting to strikes to voice their dissatisfaction.



