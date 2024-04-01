Cletus Seidu Dapilah provides clean water to Jirapa Communities

Cletus Seidu Dapilah, Member of Parliamentfor Jirapa Constituency

Residents of Jirapa, Nyenvaare, and 15 other communities in the Jirapa constituency in the Upper West Region now have access to clean drinking water, thanks to the efforts of their Member of Parliament, Cletus Seidu Dapilah.

Concerned about the health risks posed by drinking water from unwholesome sources, MP Dapilah spearheaded the drilling of 17 boreholes to provide clean water for these communities.



According to MyJoyOnline, residents, in the past, had to endure long queues or travel long distances to obtain water from unclean sources due to the high demand for existing boreholes.

Communities such as Nyeni, Da-Uri, Zaghe, Yebile, and others have benefited from this water project, addressing a critical need for clean water in the area. MP Dapilah funded the boreholes' drilling from his portion of the District Assembly Common Fund and pledged to continue working in the residents' interests.



At a handing-over ceremony in Nyenvaare, residents expressed gratitude for the boreholes, noting the significant impact on their lives. They praised MP Dapilah for his commitment to improving their living conditions and ensuring access to clean drinking water for generations to come.