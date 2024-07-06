Closed Fishing Season: Deviant fishermen risk having their canoes burnt – Hawa Koomson

Hawa Koomson urged adherence to the closed season and cessation of unregulated fishing activities

Madam Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has warned that the Fisheries Ministry will take strict actions, including burning canoes and nets, against fishermen violating the closed fishing season regulations.

She emphasized that the closed season is essential to prevent fish population depletion and ensure sustainable fishing.



Speaking to fishermen in Elmina, she provided food supplies to ease their hardship during the closed season and highlighted the Ministry's plan to train 8,000 youth through the Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity (GFRA) Livelihood Empowerment Program.

Koomson urged adherence to the closed season and cessation of unregulated fishing activities to support the industry's recovery.



Read full article