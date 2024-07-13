Closed Fishing Season: Fishermen in Akplabanya relocate to engage in ‘galamsey’

Inadequate government support has pushed some to illegal mining

Source: 3news

Ghana's "closed fishing season," implemented in 2016, aims to replenish fish stocks by halting fishing during breeding periods.

While beneficial for conservation, it severely impacts fishermen in Akplabanya, Ada West District, who lack alternative livelihoods and face financial hardship.



Inadequate government support has pushed some to illegal mining.

Enhanced livelihood programs and equitable aid distribution are urgently needed to balance conservation efforts with fishermen's economic needs.



