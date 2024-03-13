Coalition of La Associations warns of potential conflict over land dispute with GAF

This conflict has been ongoing for two years, primarily over land currently occupied by the military

Tensions escalate as the Coalition of La Associations (CoLA) issues a cautionary note regarding a land dispute with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the La area.

According to 3news,



The recent flare-up follows GAF's warning to citizens to stay off its lands after the La Traditional Authority conducted rituals on portions of the disputed land.



GAF contends that no formal notices were given regarding the transfer of land to the La chiefs, a claim disputed by CoLA.



The Coalition asserts that discussions were finalized with relevant state agencies to cede 114.5 acres of land to the traditional authority.

CoLA's statement highlights a joint inspection conducted by representatives of the La Stool, GAF, and the Lands Commission, during which pillars were planted to demarcate the boundaries of the disputed land.



In response to GAF's warnings, CoLA emphasizes the need for fairness, adherence to the law, and respect for La Stool's rights to avoid any potential conflict. CoLA's statement warns that any actions by GAF contrary to these principles would be deemed illegal and could lead to chaos.



The coalition is advocating for peaceful co-existence and expects GAF to honor the agreements reached during the land-ceding discussions.