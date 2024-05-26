College of Humanities hosts International Research Conference

The conference featured diverse presentations and a pre-conference workshop for graduate students

Source: University of Ghana

The University of Ghana's College of Humanities has hosted its 6th International Research Conference on “Addressing Inequalities and Environmental Resilience for Sustainable Development.”

Prof. Godfred Alufar Bokpin emphasized the critical role of research in tackling global issues.



Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante highlighted the theme's importance and urged interdisciplinary collaboration. Keynote speaker Prof. Yaw Nyarko called for actionable solutions to developmental inequalities.

The conference, supported by Oxfam International and other partners, featured diverse presentations and a pre-conference workshop for graduate students, concluding with tours of significant cultural sites.



