Come back home and contribute to nation’s progress – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians offshore

News
Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost
President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians who study abroad to return and use their expertise to aid the nation's development. Speaking at the OXCAM 10th-anniversary event, he emphasized that nation-building is a collective effort, and alumni should leverage their knowledge to address Ghana’s challenges and contribute to its growth.
