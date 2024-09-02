News

Come back home and contribute to nation’s progress – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians offshore

IMG 20240902 081723 President Akufo-Addo been honoured

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians who study abroad to return and use their expertise to aid the nation's development.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians who study abroad to return and use their expertise to aid the nation's development. Speaking at the OXCAM 10th-anniversary event, he emphasized that nation-building is a collective effort, and alumni should leverage their knowledge to address Ghana’s challenges and contribute to its growth.



