Common Core Curriculum ready for rollout in Senior High Schools

Professor Edward Appiah, the Director-General of NaCCA

Preparations are in their final stages for the implementation of the Common Core Curriculum in senior high schools (SHSs), building on its successful introduction in junior high schools three years ago.

With the first batch of the junior high school curriculum set to sit for examinations this year, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has conducted trial tests and gathered feedback to refine the curriculum.



In an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic, Professor Edward Appiah, the Director-General of NaCCA, revealed that the trial tests are ongoing in 31 schools across the nation and will continue until August.



The curriculum encompasses all 38 subjects, including the crucial STEM subjects, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience for students.



"The trial tests, which are done every two weeks, will continue until August, and the academic year will come alive in September.



“We are doing the trial test in all the 38 subjects, including the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects."

To support teachers in the implementation process, NaCCA has developed teacher manuals and professional learning community (PLC) manuals, providing clear guidance on the curriculum's content and delivery.



Additionally, extensive consultations were held with vice-chancellors to ensure alignment with tertiary education expectations, with their input shaping the final curriculum.



Despite initial meetings with vice-chancellors to discuss the curriculum, NaCCA remains open to further engagement and collaboration. Vice-chancellors have expressed enthusiasm for the new curriculum while also providing valuable insights for consideration.



NaCCA emphasizes the importance of ongoing dialogue to ensure seamless integration with tertiary education standards.