Communities in Ashanti Region plunged into darkness following destruction of ECG high-tension Towers

The vandalism resulted in the collapse of at least eight towers

Numerous communities across the Ashanti Region are experiencing power outages after unknown vandals targeted Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) infrastructure, causing significant damage to high-tension towers.

The vandalism resulted in the collapse of at least eight towers along the high-tension line stretching from Anwomaso BSP to Akyawkrom Substation in Ejisu. Communities affected include Bekwai, Awiankwanta, Kumawu, and others in the surrounding regions.



In response, ECG released a statement on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, apologising to affected customers and assuring them that dedicated engineers are working tirelessly to restore power supply.

ECG emphasised its commitment to promptly addressing the situation and restoring normalcy to the affected areas.



