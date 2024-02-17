Community leaders must support assemblies to raise funds for development – Prof. Attafuah

Prof Kenneth Attafuah

Source: GNA

Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority has called on assembly members and traditional rulers to collaborate to support their assemblies to raise internally generated funds to undertake projects.

He said the government was committed to continuing with developmental projects, and urged members of the assembly to work together to initiate programmes that would help uplift the living standard of the people.



Prof. Attafuah, who represented the President, made the call at the inauguration and swearing of 29 elected Assembly Members and 13 Government Appointees of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region. They were sworn into office by Madam Sarah Nyarkoa Nkansah, Nsawam District Court Judge.



Mr Jeremiah Agyekum Amoafo, the Municipal Coordinating Director in a welcoming address told the Assembly Members that the progressive and sustainable development of the municipality largely depended on them.

He said: “Sections 12 and 16 of the Local Governance Act 2016 (936) place premium on the work of the Assembly and for that matter most of the development of the area depends on grassroots participation.”



Nana Opare Amankwaah II, Chief of Ahodwo, near Nsawam, who chaired the function called on the Members of the Assembly to pay serious attention to their work through the initiation of development projects to improve the living conditions in the communities.