Complementary Education Agency to educate 30,000 out-of-school children

Complementary Education Agency (CEA)

The Complementary Education Agency (CEA) has set a target to provide education to 30,000 out-of-school children in regions identified as facing endemic educational challenges.

According to the GNA, the initiative focuses on providing Complementary Basic Education to children aged eight to 16.



The initiative will be carried out in the Bono, Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Regions, as well as eight specific districts,



The launch of Cycle 9 Complementary Basic Education (CBE) and Remedial Education Programmes was announced by Madam Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah, Acting Executive Director of the Agency. The selection of regions was based on the widespread presence of vulnerable children lacking formal education.

Madam Appiah-Pinkrah emphasized that offering education to out-of-school children is not just a favor but a crucial investment in Ghana's future. The challenge lies in integrating these children into regular classrooms, requiring strategic programs to avoid leaving them hanging.



In the previous cycle (Cycle 8 in 2023), the CEA successfully educated 5,000 out-of-school children in six districts, focusing on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) skills acquisition.



Deputy Minister for Education, Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, who launched Cycle 9, stressed the importance of providing an all-inclusive education that goes beyond reading and writing, encompassing awareness of environmental impacts.