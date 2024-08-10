Concerned Youth of Keta to demonstrate over delayed justice for Jerry Kpesenu

Jerry Kpesenu

Source: GNA

The Concerned Youth of Keta, in the Volta Region, plan a two-day demonstration on August 21-22 to protest the delayed justice for Jerry Kpesenu, allegedly killed by police in custody.

The group, led by General Secretary Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, is frustrated by the state's inaction despite what they describe as clear evidence of police brutality.



The demonstration aims to draw attention to their demand for accountability and justice.

Kpesenu's death followed his arrest on June 6, 2024, after a dispute over a tenant's unauthorized installation of an air conditioner.



His body remains in the Keta Municipal Hospital morgue.



