Confront galamsey as fighting drug trafficking and murder – Agbodza tells govt

Kwame Governs Agbodza

Source: 3news

Minority Chief Whip Kwame Governs Agbodza has urged the government to tackle illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) with the same intensity as drug trafficking and murder.

In contrast, Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor finds declaring a state of emergency for galamsey too extreme but acknowledges the need for further discussion.

Experts and health unions are calling for immediate action due to the severe environmental and water resource impacts, including a significant reduction in water production caused by galamsey activities.



