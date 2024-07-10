Confusion rocks NPP in Savelugu as Independent Candidate emerges

The NPP first won the seat in 2016 due to similar internal conflicts within the NDC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Savelugu Constituency is facing internal conflicts that may hinder its efforts to reclaim the seat in the December 7, 2024 elections.

An Independent Parliamentary Candidate, previously a key NPP member, has emerged, adding to the party's challenges.



Former NPP Constituency Secretary Sheik Abubakar Bawah is running against NPP’s candidate Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz.

Ex-MP Somed Gunu has distanced himself from Bawah's candidacy and urged party members to support the official candidate.



The NPP first won the seat in 2016 due to similar internal conflicts within the NDC but lost it in 2020 when the NDC resolved their issues.



