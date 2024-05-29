Construction of Oti Regional Police administration block progresses steadily

The project, started on December 21, 2021, is handled by Construction Ambassadors Limited

Source: GNA

The construction of a modern three-storey office complex for the Oti Regional Police Administration has been 70% complete and progressing steadily, with the goal of finishing before the December 2024 general elections.

Sub-contractor Daniel Ayitey shared this update with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The project, started on December 21, 2021, is handled by Construction Ambassadors Limited.

Additionally, the police housing project behind the Regional High Court is advancing, aiming to provide better living and working conditions for police officers.



Residents, including Madam Akua Mensah, praised the government's efforts to improve police facilities in the region.



