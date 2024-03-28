Construction progressing on UG School of Law's modern building complex

The modern multi-purpose building complex, once completed, will provide state-of-the-art amenities

The construction of the new University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) is advancing smoothly, promising a significant transformation in infrastructure and learning facilities, particularly for postgraduate students.

The modern multi-purpose building complex, once completed, will provide state-of-the-art amenities for the school community, according to Graphic Online.



Upon completion, the new facility will boast auditoriums with varying capacities, including the largest in Ghana, seating 1,730 people. Additionally, there will be auditoriums for 1,000, 500, 250, 125, and 65 audiences, as well as 500 and 250-seater moot courts, 100 offices, research centers, a clinic, gym, sky bar, and a baby bay.



In a statement issued by the school, the project is hailed as a beacon of innovation and dedication that aims to redefine legal education in Ghana.

The new building complex is expected to contribute to Ghana's national development by producing skilled legal professionals and supporting the country's justice system and international relations.



The decision to construct this new modern building complex for UGSoL was prompted by various accommodation challenges the school has faced, including poor infrastructure, limited accessibility, inadequate facilities, and limited availability.



Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, emphasized the importance of this investment, noting that it will ensure the continued success of the School of Law in producing professionals equipped to address contemporary challenges.