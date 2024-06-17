Continue writing entrace exam for promotion – Court tells Chief Inspector Krah as it dismisses suit against IGP

George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police

The High Court in Kumasi has dismissed Chief Inspector Samuel Krah's suit against the Inspector-General of Police and the State over his promotion.

Justice Kwasi Anokyi Gyimah ruled that Krah is not entitled to automatic promotion based on higher academic qualifications alone.



The court emphasized that police promotions are based on competitive exams or special recommendations per regulations.

Despite Krah's long service, the court advised him to keep taking the entrance exams, suggesting future success might be possible. Krah had claimed unfair treatment, noting that his junior colleagues were promoted under similar circumstances.



