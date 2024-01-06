Cook-a-thon: Bawumia mobbed as he shows up to support Chef Faila

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia interacting with Chef Faila in her kitchen

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is the latest personality to visit Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian woman seeking to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, also known as a cook-a-thon.

Dr Bawumia’s arrival on Saturday, January 6. 2024, heightened the excitement at the venue for the cook-a-thon attempt, the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, in the Northern Region.



The vice president, who is also the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was mobbed by the several Ghanaians who had massed up at the venue for the cook-a-thon as he arrived.



His team managed to create a path for him to visit Chef Faila in her enclosed kitchen.



Dr Bawumia could be seen encouraging the Ghanaian chef, who could be seen nodding with excitement and pleasantly shocked at the vice president's visit.



After speaking to Failatu, Dr Bawumia proceeded to interact with the crowd before speaking to the media.

He praised the chef and other Ghanaians who have recently attempted to break records in the Guinness Book of Records.



He added that the attempts by Chef Faila and the other Ghanaians put Ghana on the world stage and put the country in the position to harness its tourism potential.



Vice President Bawumia was also excited about tasting the delicious meals of Chef Faila.



He was accompanied by NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim and other stalwarts of the party including its former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.



Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, is currently on her 6th day of cooking nonstop at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

She has successfully broken her target of 120 hours and has also surpassed the record for the longest cooking marathon, which is currently held by Alan Fisher (Ireland) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Other Ghanaians have also announced their plans to attempt various records, such as the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.



Watch a video of the vice president at the cook-a-thon below:





BAI/AE

