Corruption under FIFA statutes differs from corruption under Ghana law – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former Ghana Football Association President, has responded to criticisms of his character as he seeks to contest for the Ejisu parliamentary seat under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nyantakyi, who faces backlash over his involvement in a bribery scandal exposed by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, defended his decision to enter politics.



During an interview on Joy News’ PM Express, Nyantakyi dismissed accusations against him, stating, "Controversies are not necessarily justified. Controversies may be motivated by considerations such as politics, such as envy, differences in opinion etc. It doesn't necessarily mean that they're justified."

Responding to questions about the NPP's requirement for candidates to demonstrate good character, Nyantakyi challenged, "What is wrong with Mr. Nyantakyi's character? I am a man of good character. Have I been declared to be a man of bad character by any court of competent jurisdiction in Ghana or by any committee or anything of that sort in Ghana? Have I?"



When questioned about FIFA's ban, Nyantakyi differentiated between FIFA statutes and Ghanaian law, saying, "That is an arbitration. It is not part of Ghana's laws. Corruption in FIFA statutes doesn't mean corruption in Ghana law. They're entirely different in meaning. We're operating within the laws of Ghana so you must confine yourself to the meaning of crime as defined in Ghana."