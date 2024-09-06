Cost of living: 9 out of 10 workers in Ghana eat once a day – Report

Stakeholders are urging the government and workers to collaborate

Source: 3news

A recent study by the Trades Union Congress and Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO) reveals that nine out of ten workers in Ghana are now eating only once a day due to the high cost of living.

Informal sector workers, who represent 89% of employment in the country, are particularly affected.



Many are also forced to rent textbooks for their children to cope.

Dr. Owusu Boampong from the University of Cape Coast warns that poor nutrition could deplete Ghana's human resources.



Stakeholders are urging the government and workers to collaborate on providing stable workspaces to improve conditions.



