Couple establishes library for Behenase D/C Basic School

The couple believe library will significantly enhance the school's academic performance

Prof. Augustin Kwasi Fosu and his wife, Helen Fosu, both hailing from Behenase in the Atwiwa Kwanwoma District, have constructed a library for the Behenase D/C Basic School as part of their commitment to enhancing education in the community.

Currently residing in the United States, Prof. Fosu shared that the motivation behind the library's establishment was to provide the pupils with educational resources and opportunities beyond what he experienced while schooling in the village, aiming to equip them for a brighter future.



Highlighting the significance of education as a valuable legacy, Prof. Fosu emphasized the importance of creating a level playing field for children from his community to compete effectively with their counterparts from more privileged areas.



At a ceremony held to hand over the well-stocked library to the community, he urged both the community and the school to cherish and maximize the use of the facility, Graphic Online reports.



Encouraging the pupils to aspire to higher education, Prof. Fosu advised them not to let their current circumstances limit their ambitions. Kingston Opoku, the Headmaster of Behenase D/C Basic School, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the community and the school for the library.

He believes the library will significantly enhance the school's academic performance, potentially positioning it as one of the best in the district, if not the best.



Despite the school's impressive academic record, Mr. Opoku highlighted infrastructural challenges, particularly the need for more classroom blocks and furniture to accommodate the increasing number of pupils.



He appealed to the government and well-meaning individuals to support the school in addressing these challenges.



John Owusu, the District Deputy Director of Education overseeing Statistics, commended the school's consistent performance over the years and expressed optimism that the new library would further elevate the educational standards in the area.