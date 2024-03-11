Court adjourns Special Prosecutor case against Charles Bissue to April 17

Charles Bissue

Source: CNR

The Human Rights division of the High Court has adjourned the case involving the office of the Special Prosecutor and Charles Bissue to April 17, 2024.

This delay stems from the fact that the case has yet to be assigned to a new judge following the retirement of Justice Nicholas Abodakpi, who previously presided over the matter.



Initially adjourned on February 21 due to similar concerns, the parties were informed during the court appearance on Monday, March 11, that a new judge had not been assigned to the case.

The case revolves around a judicial review application filed by Charles Bissue, seeking, among other things, to quash an arrest warrant issued against him by the office of the Special Prosecutor, nullify a notice declaring him wanted by the office, and prohibit the anti-graft body from making further arrests pending the resolution of the matter.