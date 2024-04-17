Court adjourns hearing in Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen murder case

Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen

The trial of Mark Forson, the houseboy accused of murdering Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen, has been postponed to May 9, 2024.

The Kaneshie District Court handling the case did not convene, leading to the adjournment. Forson, facing a provisional charge of murder, had his plea retained by the court.



According to the prosecution, the complainant, a surgeon at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and a friend of the deceased, discovered Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen's body on February 11, 2024, with suspicious signs.

Upon reporting the incident to the East Legon Police Station, it was revealed that the deceased had been found with a rope around his neck, indicating foul play.



Mark Forson was subsequently arrested on March 14, 2024, in connection with the murder. Investigations into the case are ongoing, as detailed by the prosecution.