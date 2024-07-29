Court denies Nana Yaa and others bail in the murder of Wyllbee

When Wyllbee was wrongly accused of theft, Nana Yaa denied knowing him

The Akropong District Court has denied bail to Nana Yaa and others involved in the murder of Sowutouwm-based musician Nana Yaw, also known as Wyllbee.

The musician was beaten to death at Tanoso in the Ashanti Region after being mistaken for a thief.



Reports indicate that Wyllbee was visiting Nana Yaa, who is alleged to be his girlfriend and married, at her matrimonial home.

When Wyllbee was wrongly accused of theft, Nana Yaa denied knowing him, leading to public outrage and her subsequent arrest.



Today, Nana Yaa and a newly arrested suspect, Boampong, were denied bail and remanded in police custody for two weeks.



