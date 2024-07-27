News

Court discharges Senior Military officer in recruitment scam case

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 Prosecutors revealed Ayomah had used Captain Nartey’s name to defraud 22 individuals

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

Captain Abel Nartey, a senior military officer, has been discharged by the Accra Circuit Court due to insufficient evidence in a GHC136,000 recruitment scam case.

The court also lifted any bans or restrictions imposed on him by the Ghana Armed Forces or other institutions.

Captain Nartey, initially charged alongside Clement Ayomah for conspiracy and defrauding by false pretenses, was found uninvolved in the scam after investigations.

Prosecutors revealed Ayomah had used Captain Nartey’s name to defraud 22 individuals.

Ayomah, who has pleaded not guilty, remains on trial, and the case continues on August 8, 2024.

Source: GNA