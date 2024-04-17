Court grants bail to 13 individuals in narcotic drugs possession case

The case is still under investigation

Thirteen individuals accused of possessing a substance suspected to be narcotic drugs without lawful authority have been granted bail of GH₵50,000 each by the Accra Circuit Court.

The accused, including traders, farmers, and unemployed individuals, all pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Among them is Ethel Anaab, alleged to have possessed 118 wraps of the suspected narcotic substance for trafficking.



Presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, the court adjourned the case to May 8, 2024.



According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, the complainants and witnesses in the case were personnel of the Ghana Military Police stationed at Burma Camp, Accra.

The prosecution alleged that the accused persons were found peddling and using narcotic substances at a spot near Las Villas at Burma Camp.



A swoop organized by the military police led to their arrest, with various quantities of suspected narcotic substances seized from the accused individuals.



The case remains under investigation, with efforts underway to test the substances suspected to be narcotic plants.