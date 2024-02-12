Court grants two women GHC5,000 bail each for fighting in public

Annan and Koomson were charged for disturbing public peace

Obaa Yaa Annan and Lydia Koomson, both residents of Nkansa, close to Downtown Ashaiman, have been granted bail by the Ashaiman District Court in the sum of GH¢5,000 and with one surety each for disturbing public peace.

After pleading not guilty, the court presided over by Mr Derick Parden Eshun granted them bail.



On August 7, 2023, there was a disagreement between Annan, a 41-year-old trader, and Koomson, a 25-year-old hairdresser, regarding the proper disposal of wastewater. This led to a fight between them, injuring both parties. The fight occurred in public view and hearing.

Annan went to the Kata­manso Police Station to file a complaint and was given a medical form to attend hospital and return the form after treatment. Upon investigation, it was discovered that both Annan and Koomson, who were subsequently arrested, engaged in a public fight that disturbed the peace of others.



The two accused persons bit each other during the fight, hence, they were arraigned and charged with the offense.