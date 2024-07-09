Court of Appeal nominee caught in UK child neglect saga

The nominee, a High Court judge fathered a child with a Ghanaian woman

Concerns have been raised about a Court of Appeal nominee under scrutiny by UK authorities for child neglect.

The nominee, a High Court judge, fathered a child with a Ghanaian woman while on a state-sponsored course in the UK.



Despite having his expenses covered, he chose to live with her, leading to the birth of a baby girl with mental health issues.

Upon returning to Ghana, he has refused to support or visit his child and her mother.



Efforts by lawyers to address the situation have been unsuccessful, raising questions about his suitability for the position.



