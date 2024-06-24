Court of Appeal sets timelines for Ato Forson, Jakpa & AG over submission of no case

Godfred Dame and Ato Forson

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal has set timelines to hear a request from Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa challenging the High Court's order for them to open their defense in the ongoing ambulance case.

The accused persons are accused of causing financial loss to the republic through the purchase of ambulances.



The Court of Appeal directed the Applicants to file their written submissions within seven days and the Attorney General to respond within seven days after being served.

The panel has fixed July 30, 2024, to deliver its decision.



Read full article