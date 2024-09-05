Court orders destruction of 256 sacks of cannabis

The police argued that the bulky nature of the cannabis was taking up office space

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service's Drug Law Enforcement Unit has received approval to destroy 256 sacks of cannabis, which have been in storage for an extended period, causing congestion.

Some of the cannabis exhibits lack suspects, while others involve cases where prosecution was not pursued, or the accused were discharged.



The police argued that the bulky nature of the cannabis was taking up office space and posed health risks.

A court has granted the destruction order, which will be overseen by the police, Narcotics Control Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, court officials, and the media.



