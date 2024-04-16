Court orders prosecution to provide evidence in assault case

The sentencing has been postponed until April 29

An Accra Circuit Court has directed the prosecution to furnish copies of pertinent information or evidence (disclosures) for an assault case involving a dog breeder, enabling the defendant, Dennis Neequaye, 20, to mount his defense during the trial.

Neequaye, along with Ebo Bediako, 27, has been detained in Police custody for their involvement in the assault of David Djokoto, a lotto agent, to which they both confessed and have been convicted on their own plea.



Meanwhile, sentencing has been postponed until April 29, 2024.

Bediako also acknowledged assaulting and causing bodily harm to Djokoto, leading to a conviction by the Court, with sentencing deferred to April 29, allowing them to attempt resolution through Alternative Dispute Resolution, as per the Court's referral.



The Court will use the next adjourned date to announce the settlement and for the case management conference, contingent upon prosecution's compliance with disclosure directives.