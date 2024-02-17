Court remands farmer for alleged intent to steal 

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman District Court has remanded a farmer, Patrick Bekoe, into police custody for allegedly having the intent to steal, contrary to the

Criminal Offence Act 1960 (ACT 29).



The Court presided over by Mr Derick Parden Eshun, remanded Bekoe to reappear on March 28, 2024, for the Case Management Conference.



The Court remanded him following his plea of guilty with an explanation to three counts of being on premises for unlawful purposes, unlawful entry, and being in



possession of instruments intended for unlawful entry.



Police Inspector Tetteh Nartey, prosecuting, said the complainant in the case, Mr Michael Ninbonzuma, is a commercial motor tricycle operator residing at Shai Hills

Afienya, while Bekoe is 27 years old and a resident of Kasseh-Ada.



Inspector Nartey said on December 31, 2023, at about 2100 hours, the complainant retired to bed without locking his door, adding that on January 1, 2024, at 0130 hours,



Bekoe sneaked into his bedroom while he was fast asleep.



The facts stated that in the process, he was spotted by the complainant’s co-tenants, who caused his arrest, and subsequently handed him over to the Police together with



a pair of scissors, a multi-purpose plier, and five padlock keys.

The prosecution said that investigations revealed that the accused person entered the room of the complainant with the intent to steal; therefore, the evidence found on



him was adapted for unlawful entry.



After investigations, the accused was charged with the offence and charged with a crime before the court.